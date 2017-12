(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday in light trading volumes, dragged down by losses in shares of Apple and its suppliers after a report on disappointing iPhone X sales forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 31.97 points, or 0.13 percent, to 24,722.09. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.63 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,678.71. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 31.62 points, or 0.45 percent, to 6,928.34.