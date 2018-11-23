Wall Street slips at open as oil prices hit year low

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday as energy stocks took a hit from oil prices sliding to their lowest in more than a year, while investors were nervous ahead of U.S.-China trade talks at the G20 summit next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 128.29 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 24,336.40. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.57 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,633.36. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 52.74 points, or 0.76 percent, to 6,919.52 at the opening bell.