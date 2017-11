(Reuters) - U.S. stocks indexes opened higher on Thursday after two days of losses, driven by strong earnings from Wal-Mart and Cisco.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 117.2 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,388.48. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.98 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,574.6. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 36.94 points, or 0.55 percent, to 6,743.15.