Wall Street opens higher with focus on stimulus

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 50.43 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 28,245.85.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.46 points, or 0.36%, at 3,439.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.95 points, or 0.46%, to 11,531.83 at the opening bell.