S&P 500 breaches 3,000 mark for first time since early March

Traders work inside posts, on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged at the open and S&P 500 breached a major technical barrier on Tuesday as business restarts and optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors overlook Sino-U.S. tensions.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.2% to 3,020 points at the open, rising above 3,000, a key psychological level for the first time since March 5.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 316.68 points, or 1.29%, at the open to 24,781.84. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 176.63 points, or 1.89%, to 9,501.21 at the opening bell.