Wall Street sinks nearly 3 percent as factory data adds to Apple woes

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points on Thursday as the biggest drop in more than a decade in the ISM U.S. manufacturing index added to nerves over slowing global growth sparked by a revenue warning from Apple.

At 10:38 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 631.40 points, or 2.70 percent, at 22,714.84, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 57.58 points, or 2.29 percent, at 2,452.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 178.66 points, or 2.68 percent, at 6,487.28.