Wall Street sinks nearly 3 percent as factory data adds to Apple woes

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points on Thursday as the biggest drop in more than a decade in the ISM U.S. manufacturing index added to nerves over slowing global growth sparked by a revenue warning from Apple.
At 10:38 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 631.40 points, or 2.70 percent, at 22,714.84, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 57.58 points, or 2.29 percent, at 2,452.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 178.66 points, or 2.68 percent, at 6,487.28.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty