Wall Street slides as Fed boost fails to assuage virus worries

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as a brief spurt of optimism from an aggressive credit boost by the Federal Reserve was overshadowed by the still rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 145.62 points, or 0.76%, at the open to 19,028.36. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.21 points, or 0.62%, at 2,290.71. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 32.23 points, or 0.47%, to 6,847.28 at the opening bell.