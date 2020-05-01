Wall Street slides at open as Trump warns of new tariffs on China

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while Apple and Amazon became the latest companies to warn of more pain in the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 224.94 points, or 0.92%, at the open to 24,120.78.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 43.34 points, or 1.49%, at 2,869.09. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 208.26 points, or 2.34%, to 8,681.29 at the opening bell.