NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Monday as global jitters due to Turkey’s plummeting currency spread to Wall Street.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

All three major U.S. indexes closed lower, with the S&P 500 and the Dow falling for the fourth day in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.64 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,187.5, the S&P 500 lost 11.34 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,821.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.40 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,819.71.