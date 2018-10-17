Wall Street slips after minutes show Fed united on rate hikes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes slipped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released meeting minutes showing broad agreement on the need to raise borrowing costs further, cementing investor concerns that had helped cause a major sell-off the week before.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 92.48 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,705.94, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.74 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,809.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.79 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,642.70.