FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 45.65 points, or 0.16%, at 27,629.15, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 5.72 points, or 0.19%, at 3,079.46.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 16.17 points, or 0.19%, at 8,418.34.