Business News
November 29, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Wall Street slips after U.S. law on Hong Kong rekindles trade fears

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for the first time this week on Friday, as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked President Donald Trump’s decision to sign into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 60.84 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 28,103.16. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.45 points, or 0.20%, at 3,147.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.16 points, or 0.27%, to 8,682.01 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

