Wall Street slips as tech, financial shares slump

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street closed slightly lower on Thursday as tech and financial shares slumped, erasing earlier gains stemming from U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showing the central bank opened the debate on when to pause further interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.59 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,338.84, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.99 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,737.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.51 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,273.08.