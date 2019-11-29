Wall Street slips as U.S.-China tensions weigh, investors watch retail

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes ended Friday’s shortened session lower as U.S.-China discord over Hong Kong fueled investor anxiety about their trade talks and retail stocks dipped as in-store Black Friday sales appeared to draw smaller crowds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 112.31 points, or 0.4%, to 28,051.69, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 12.62 points, or 0.40%, to 3,141.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 39.70 points, or 0.46%, to 8,665.47.