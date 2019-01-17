Wall Street slips at open after Morgan Stanley results

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped at open on Thursday, retreating from one-month highs, hit by losses in financial stocks after Morgan Stanley’s weak results and energy shares hurt by a drop in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 60.07 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 24,147.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,609.28. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,010.13 at the opening bell.