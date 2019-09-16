Business News
September 16, 2019 / 11:38 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Wall Street slips at open after Saudi attacks; energy stocks surge

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian crude facilities knocked out 5% of the world’s supply and added to global growth worries, while the beaten down energy stocks soared as oil prices jumped more than 10%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 73.46 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 27,146.06. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.98 points, or 0.37%, at 2,996.41. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 55.07 points, or 0.67%, to 8,121.64 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below