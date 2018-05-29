FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Wall Street slips at open as Italy's political turmoil weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday as investors switched cash into perceived safe havens of global financial markets due to a deepening political crisis in Italy.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 146.50 points, or 0.59 percent, at the open to 24,606.59. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.22 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,705.11. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 35.34 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,398.51 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
