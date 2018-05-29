Wall Street slips at open as Italy's political turmoil weighs

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday as investors switched cash into perceived safe havens of global financial markets due to a deepening political crisis in Italy.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 146.50 points, or 0.59 percent, at the open to 24,606.59. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.22 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,705.11. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 35.34 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,398.51 at the opening bell.