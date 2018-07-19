FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 19, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Wall Street slips at open as trade tensions weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on declines in financial and industrial stocks and renewed trade tensions on news that the European Union may retaliate if the United States slaps tariffs on EU cars.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.14 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 25,139.15.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.25 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,809.37. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.64 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,829.80 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.