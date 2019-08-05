Wall Street slips at open as yuan slide deepens trade fears

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, extending a sell-off from last week, weighed down by a drop in technology shares and as China’s yuan hit its lowest in more than a decade on escalating U.S.-China trade concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 225.78 points, or 0.85%, at the open to 26,259.23. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 33.98 points, or 1.16%, at 2,898.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 180.74 points, or 2.26%, to 7,823.33 at the opening bell.