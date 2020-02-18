Wall Street slips at open following Apple's sales warning

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) dragged down Wall Street’s main indexes at the open on Tuesday, after a surprise sales warning from the iPhone maker fanned worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on global supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.30 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 29,282.78.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.12 points, or 0.33%, at 3,369.04. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 52.14 points, or 0.54%, to 9,679.04 at the opening bell.