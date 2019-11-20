Wall Street slips at open on escalating U.S.-China tensions

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s three main indexes opened lower on Wednesday on concerns that increasing political strain between Washington and Beijing could derail trade negotiations between the two sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 54.47 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 27,879.55. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.52 points, or 0.18%, at 3,114.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.09 points, or 0.32%, to 8,543.57 at the opening bell.