(Reuters) - Wall Street slipped at the open on Wednesday as the U.S. corporate earnings season hit its peak, with a handful of companies reporting lackluster results.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 4.96 points, or 0.02 percent, to 23,436.8. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.79 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,566.34. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10.62 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,587.81.