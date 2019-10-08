Wall Street slumps as visa restrictions stoke U.S.-China worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down sharply on Tuesday as news that the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese officials overshadowed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that pointed to openness to further rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 314.59 points, or 1.19%, to 26,163.43, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 45.8 points, or 1.56%, to 2,892.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 132.52 points, or 1.67%, to 7,823.78.