Wall Street slumps at open as investors seek safety

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as investors sought safety in gold and government bonds on worries about the impact of a long-drawn U.S.-China trade war on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.30 points, or 0.83%, at the open to 25,814.22. The S&P 500 opened lower by 23.12 points, or 0.80%, at 2,858.65. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.99 points, or 1.10%, to 7,747.27 at the opening bell.