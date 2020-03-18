Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell in New York, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes slumped at the open on Wednesday as growing signs of coronavirus damage to corporate America overshadowed optimism about sweeping official moves to protect the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1,048.69 points, or 4.94%, at the open to 20,188.69, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 92.69 points, or 3.66%, at 2,436.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 432.47 points, or 5.90%, to 6,902.32 at the opening bell.