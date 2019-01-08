Business News
January 8, 2019 / 12:58 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Wall Street stocks climb on trade hopes

1 Min Read

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 climbed to a three-week high on Tuesday, led by Apple, Amazon, Facebook and a rally in industrials on bets that the United States and China would strike a deal to end a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 256.64 points, or 1.09 percent, to 23,787.99, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 24.74 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,574.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 73.53 points, or 1.08 percent, to 6,897.00.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below