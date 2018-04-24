Wall Street slides as high bond yields fan cost worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields hit 3 percent for the first time in four years, stoking concerns over higher borrowing rates for companies already facing rising costs, and as quarterly results failed to deliver positive outlooks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 423.32 points, or 1.73 percent, to 24,025.37, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 35.74 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,634.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 121.25 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,007.35.