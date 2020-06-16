Wall Street surges at open on record rise in May retail sales

A trader adjusts his mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Tuesday after a record rise in May retail sales revived hopes of a swift post-pandemic economic rebound, with sentiment also lifted by data showing reduced COVID-19 death rates in a trial of a generic steroid drug.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 563.52 points, or 2.19%, at the open to 26,326.68. The S&P 500 opened higher by 64.41 points, or 2.10%, at 3,131.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 223.76 points, or 2.30%, to 9,949.78 at the opening bell.