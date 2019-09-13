Wall Street ticks higher at open on trade optimism, strong retail sales

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials indexes opened modestly higher on Friday, on growing optimism around trade talks between the United States and China as well as stronger-than-expected domestic retail sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.22 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 27,216.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.64 points, or 0.09%, at 3,012.21. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.90 points, or 0.05%, to 8,190.57 at the opening bell.