Business News
September 18, 2019 / 11:47 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Wall Street ticks lower as FedEx warns on profit; Fed on tap

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower at open on Wednesday, pressured by FedEx’s warning on full-year profit, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 35.41 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 27,075.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.20 points, or 0.14%, at 3,001.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.39 points, or 0.14%, to 8,174.62 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below