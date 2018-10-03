FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Dow opens at record high on boost from financials

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record high, as financial stocks gained from a rebound in European markets.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 59.53 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 26,833.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.26 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,931.69. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.10 points, or 0.44 percent, to 8,034.65 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

