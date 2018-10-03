Dow opens at record high on boost from financials

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record high, as financial stocks gained from a rebound in European markets.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 59.53 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 26,833.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.26 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,931.69. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.10 points, or 0.44 percent, to 8,034.65 at the opening bell.