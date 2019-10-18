Wall Street opens lower as J&J slips

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by Johnson & Johnson, while upbeat earnings reports limited losses and calmed nerves about the global economy after China expanded at its weakest pace in almost 30 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 21.39 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 27,004.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.11 points, or 0.04%, at 2,996.84. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.00 points, or 0.09%, to 8,149.85 at the opening bell.