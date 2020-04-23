S&P 500 slips as Gilead weighs

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks in the rain outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting earlier optimism the impact of the virus on the labor market was nearing an end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.44 points, or 0.17%, to 23,515.26, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.51 points, or 0.05%, to 2,797.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01%, to 8,494.75.