Business News
February 27, 2020 / 2:44 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Wall Street tumbles again on virus fears, confirming correction

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes plunged on Thursday in their sixth straight day of declines with the S&P 500 confirming its fastest correction in history as the rapid global spread of coronavirus intensified investor worries about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,197.43 points, or 4.44%, to 25,760.16, the S&P 500 lost 137.99 points, or 4.43%, to 2,978.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 414.30 points, or 4.61%, to 8,566.48.

Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chris Reese

