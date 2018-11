NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Monday as investors dumped Apple, internet and other technology shares, further shaking confidence in a group of stocks that has propelled the long bull market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 395.78 points, or 1.56 percent, to 25,017.44, the S&P 500 lost 45.56 points, or 1.67 percent, to 2,690.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 219.40 points, or 3.03 percent, to 7,028.48.