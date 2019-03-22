Wall Street tumbles as Treasury yields fuel economic fears

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks sold off sharply on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling nearly 2 percent as weak factory data from the United States and Europe led to an inversion of U.S. Treasury yields, fueling fears of a global economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 459.85 points, or 1.77 percent, to 25,502.66, the S&P 500 lost 54.15 points, or 1.90 percent, to 2,800.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 196.29 points, or 2.5 percent, to 7,642.67.