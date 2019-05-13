Wall Street tumbles at open after China plans tariff retaliation

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply at the open on Monday after Beijing announced plans to retaliate with tariffs on U.S. goods, raising fears that another round of tit-for-tat measures could push the U.S. economy toward recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 374.31 points, or 1.44%, at the open to 25,568.06. The S&P 500 opened lower by 41.21 points, or 1.43%, at 2,840.19. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 196.87 points, or 2.49%, to 7,720.07 at the opening bell.