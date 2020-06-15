Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh virus cases

FILE PHOTO: Traders exit the 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 335.15 points, or 1.31%, at the open to 25,270.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 47.55 points, or 1.56%, at 2,993.76. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 161.91 points, or 1.69%, to 9,426.90 at the opening bell.