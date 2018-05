(Reuters) - U.S. stocks reversed course to trade higher on Thursday as energy shares climbed after oil prices hit $80 per barrel for the first time since November 2014.

FILE PHOTO: Traders and guests gather for the IPO of PermRock Royalty Trust on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

At 10:53 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 52.92 points, or 0.21 percent, at 24,821.85. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 8.13 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,730.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 20.55 points, or 0.28 percent, at 7,418.84.