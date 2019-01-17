Wall Street slips at open after Morgan Stanley results

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped at open on Thursday, retreating from one-month highs, hit by losses in financial stocks after Morgan Stanley’s weak results and energy shares hurt by a drop in oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 60.07 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 24,147.09.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,609.28. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,010.13 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta