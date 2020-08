FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - BP on Friday said it had begun the process of evacuating personnel from offshore platforms and drilling ships as two tropical cyclones take aim at the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in a rare weather event.

The company also said it is beginning to shut-in production at its four operated platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.