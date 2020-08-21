Environment
August 21, 2020 / 11:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chevron evacuating some staff from Gulf platforms ahead of storms

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chevron on Friday said it was evacuating offshore personnel and initiating shut-in procedures at four offshore platforms and removing non-essential workers from two additional facilities as a pair of tropical cyclones took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Chevron said it had begun evacuating all personnel from its Big Foot, Genesis, Jack/St. Malo and Tahiti platforms and starting shut-in procedures. It also began evacuating non-essential workers from its Blind Faith and Petronius platforms but said production at those facilities remains normal.

Reporting by Liz Hampton and Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Sandra Maler

