Over 200,000 still without power from Hurricane Delta on U.S. Gulf Coast

FILE PHOTO: A satellite image shows damaged houses after Hurricane Delta in Holly Beach, Louisiana, U.S., October 10, 2020. Picture taken October 10, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Over 200,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Monday in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi after Hurricane Delta slammed into the Gulf Coast late on Friday, according to local utilities.

That is down from a total of more than 878,000 customers affected by the storm at the peak, according to federal energy data.

Entergy Corp’s Louisiana unit, the hardest hit utility, said it had already restored power to over 250,000 of the roughly 320,000 customers Delta left without service.

Entergy said on its website that it has a team of about 8,500 responding to remaining outages in Louisiana and expects to restore service to most within a couple of days. The company, however, warned that it may take until Oct. 18 to restore some customers in the hardest hit areas.