Factbox: Hurricane Sally knocks out power to over 430,000 in Alabama & Florida

(Reuters) - Hurricane Sally knocked out power to more than 430,000 homes and businesses in Alabama and Florida since smashing into the Alabama coast early Wednesday, according to local utilities.

Current outages are down to around 383,000 since NextEra Energy Inc’s Gulf Power utility has already restored service to over 45,000 customers.

Southern Co’s Alabama Power utility, which now has the most outages, said it was too soon to say when it would restore service to most customers since the storm was still pounding its service area.

Separately, in Louisiana, more than 60,000 customers were still without power in the southwest part of the state since Hurricane Laura hit the coast in late August.

Entergy Corp, which still has over 38,000 out in Louisiana, said it expects to restore service to most by Sept. 23 with the remaining customers who can safely accept power back on by Sept. 30.

There were no outages reported from Hurricane Sally in Louisiana.