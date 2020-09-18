Factbox: Over 328,000 without power from Hurricane Sally in Alabama, Florida

Cars drive around downed power lines after Hurricane Sally in Perdido Key, Florida, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(Reuters) - Over 328,000 homes and businesses were still without power early Friday in Florida and Alabama after Hurricane Sally smashed into the Gulf Coast early Wednesday, according to local utilities.

That is down from over 614,000 customers affected by the storm as utilities in Florida, Alabama and Georgia restore power now that Sally’s remnants have moved on.

NextEra Energy Inc’s Gulf Power utility in Florida said it has already restored service to about 148,000 customers. The utility still has about 137,000 without power.

In Louisiana, which was not hit by Sally, about 44,000 customers were still without power in the southwestern part of the state since Hurricane Laura hit the coast in late August.

Entergy Corp, which still has about 29,000 out in Louisiana, said it expected to restore service to most customers by Sept. 23. In the Hackberry area where the Cameron LNG export plant is located, Entergy said it expects to restore service by Sept. 20.