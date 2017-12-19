House panel chair introduces $81 billion disaster aid bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee introduced a bill on Monday to provide $81 billion in emergency aid for recent hurricanes and wildfires.

The legislation includes $27.6 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and $26.1 billion for community development block grants, Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen said in a statement.

President Donald Trump had requested $44 billion last month, which was widely criticized by lawmakers as being insufficient.