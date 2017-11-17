White House seeks another $44 billion in hurricane aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it had it asked Congress for $44 billion in supplemental disaster assistance to help those affected by recent hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and the Virgin Islands.

FILE PHOTO: Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez/File Photo

“At this time, the administration is requesting an additional fiscal year 2018 funding in the amount of $44 billion and the necessary authorities to address ongoing recovery efforts,” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan.