White House seeks another $44 billion in hurricane aid
November 17, 2017 / 5:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House seeks another $44 billion in hurricane aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it had it asked Congress for $44 billion in supplemental disaster assistance to help those affected by recent hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and the Virgin Islands.

FILE PHOTO: Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez/File Photo

“At this time, the administration is requesting an additional fiscal year 2018 funding in the amount of $44 billion and the necessary authorities to address ongoing recovery efforts,” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Reporting by David Alexander, Jeff Mason and David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Heavey

