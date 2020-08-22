BHP to evacuate staff from two platforms as storms head to U.S. Gulf

(Reuters) - BHP said on Friday it planned to evacuate non-essential staff from two offshore facilities as a pair of tropical storms took aim at the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in a rare hurricane season event.

BHP said it would begin evacuating non-essential personnel from its Shenzi and Neptune offshore platforms on Saturday morning, completing the evacuations by Sunday morning.

Shell, BP and Chevron have all also announced plans to evacuate staff from offshore platforms as the two hurricanes could hit the U.S. Gulf Coast in the coming days.