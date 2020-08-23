Business News
August 23, 2020 / 6:09 PM / in 2 hours

BHP ramping down, evacuating Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of storms

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bhp (BHPB.L) is ramping down operations at its Shenzi and Neptune oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of back-to-back storms moving into the region, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Evacuations that started on Saturday should be complete this afternoon, the spokeswoman said. Equinor (EQNR.OL) on Sunday also said it had finished evacuating its Titan oil-production platform and shut-in oil production at the facility.

Oil producers including BP, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell had shut 13% of the region’s offshore oil production as of Saturday. The region accounts for 17% of total U.S. oil production and 5% of U.S. natural gas output.

Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below