BHP ramping down, evacuating Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of storms

(Reuters) - Bhp (BHPB.L) is ramping down operations at its Shenzi and Neptune oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of back-to-back storms moving into the region, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Evacuations that started on Saturday should be complete this afternoon, the spokeswoman said. Equinor (EQNR.OL) on Sunday also said it had finished evacuating its Titan oil-production platform and shut-in oil production at the facility.

Oil producers including BP, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell had shut 13% of the region’s offshore oil production as of Saturday. The region accounts for 17% of total U.S. oil production and 5% of U.S. natural gas output.